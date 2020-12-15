LOOK: 'Fan Girl' star Charlie Dizon gets her real-life fan girl moment

MANILA – Promising new actress Charlie Dizon, who stars in the acclaimed film “Fan Girl,” had her own real-life fan girl moment on Sunday.

On her Instagram page, Dizon shared two photos of her with Toni Gonzaga taken just before “ASAP Natin To” aired.

“So ayun na nga. 'Di ko napigilan ang fan girl moment na ito,” Dizon wrote in the caption. “With the original Teddie herself, Ms. Toni Gonzaga.”

Gonzaga is one of the regular performers on the ABS-CBN variety program, while Dizon was on the show along with the other lead stars of “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” to promote their film.

In the prequel of the Star Cinema film, Dizon plays the younger Teddie, originally portrayed by Gonzaga in the 2013 movie.

“Super rare (and starstruck moment) na makita ko siya in person and I just wanna thank Bobbie (Alexa Ilacad) for pushing me na 'wag mahiya at magpa-picture,” she added.

Appreciating Dizon’s post, Gonzaga commented on their photo with love struck emojis before congratulating the young actress for her movie.

That same Sunday, Gonzaga’s online show “I Feel U” featured Dizon, Ilacad, Gillian Vicencio and Belle Mariano where they talked more about “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.”

Directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, the movie is now available in select cinemas nationwide, as well as via iWant TFC, KTX.ph, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV, with tickets priced at P150 each.

