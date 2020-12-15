Home > Entertainment LOOK: Elisse Joson, K Brosas in Denmark to shoot new film ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2020 02:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn MANILA -- Elisse Joson and K Brosas are now in Denmark to shoot a new film, according to the social media posts of the two actresses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmela Brosas (@kbrosas) In a previous post, Joson revealed that their film is under Mavx Productions, the production company behind the movies "Finding Agnes" and "Through Night and Day," which were also shot abroad. "Winter in Copenhagen. So happy to be able to work in beautiful locations!" Joson wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisse Joson (@elissejosonn) Mavx Productions also uploaded behind-the-scenes photos of their new film on Instagram without providing other details about the project. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mavx Productions (@mavxproductions) Joson and Brosas also posted snaps showing the various sights in Copenhagen. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisse Joson (@elissejosonn) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisse Joson (@elissejosonn) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmela Brosas (@kbrosas) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmela Brosas (@kbrosas) Related video: Watch more in iWantTFC Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn Elisse Joson, K Brosas, Denmark, movie Read More: Elisse Joson K Brosas Denmark movie /video/news/12/15/20/pagpapakabit-ng-autosweep-rfid-stickers-sa-san-juan-dinagsa/news/12/15/20/de-lima-files-third-motion-for-bail-cites-prosecutions-failure-to-present-witnesses/business/12/15/20/dot-to-subsidize-half-of-cost-of-covid-19-test-at-pgh-for-tourists/news/12/15/20/palace-waste-of-time-money-if-icc-pursues-probe-vs-duterte-drug-war/sports/12/15/20/poc-offers-to-bid-for-aimag-hosting-rights