LOOK: Elisse Joson, K Brosas in Denmark to shoot new film

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 02:36 PM

MANILA -- Elisse Joson and K Brosas are now in Denmark to shoot a new film, according to the social media posts of the two actresses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a previous post, Joson revealed that their film is under Mavx Productions, the production company behind the movies "Finding Agnes" and "Through Night and Day," which were also shot abroad. 

"Winter in Copenhagen. So happy to be able to work in beautiful locations!" Joson wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mavx Productions also uploaded behind-the-scenes photos of their new film on Instagram without providing other details about the project.

Joson and Brosas also posted snaps showing the various sights in Copenhagen. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

