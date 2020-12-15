Hip hop festival Asian Sound Syndicate goes virtual in 2020

MANILA – Asian Sound Syndicate (ASS), a popular hip hop festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, is returning this year with a virtual event amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed “ASS At Home,” the 2020 edition will be a two-day experience for music lovers, which will be streamed on visinetshow.com on December 19 and 20.

Following ASS’ success during its inaugural year in 2019, its organizers came up with a stronger line up for this year with performances from Bobby of iKON and Mino of WINNER from YG Entertainment, Jay Park, Hoody, and Punchnello from AOMG, and pH-1, HAON, and Woodigo from H1GHR Music, among others.

Tickets for the two-day virtual concert can be purchased via Tiket.com.

Check out video below for scenes in the 2019 ASS to see what to expect from this year’s hip hop festival.

