'Bilib ako sa 'yo and kay Sarah': KC Concepcion quizzes Matteo about married life

MANILA – KC Concepcion could not stop gushing about how her good friend, pop superstar Sarah Geronimo, has already been married for 10 months.

Concepcion repeatedly made this known to Geronimo’s husband, Matteo Guidicelli, who was her guest in the latest episode of her online show "Kitchen Collabs."

Watch more in iWantTFC

While learning how to cook pasta the Italian way, Concepcion quizzed Guidicelli about their married life and how it has changed him and Geronimo.

“Tell your wife I love her,” she began. “I am so happy for you. You know I’m 100% super supportive of this. In fairness sa 'yo, ang galing mo.”

Sharing one of the many things he’s learned so far, Guidicelli said: “You know one thing I learned about married life is just say sorry. ‘Sorry love kasalanan ko talaga sorry.’ Kahit hindi mo kasalanan, sorry ka lang ng sorry.”

Concepcion then asked Guidicelli how Geronimo makes him feel special every day.

“Ano 'yung sweetness ni Sarah? Para matuto naman ako. Ako na 'yung matututo kay Sarah. Dati ako 'yung nagshe-share sa kanya,” she said.

To which, Guidicelli answered: “Sobrang sweet ni Sarah. Talagang she’s a very, very caring wife.”

Guidicelli also explained how blessed he feels to be able to spend the rest of his life with the woman he loves.

“I really recommend marriage to everybody as long as you’ve found that perfect person, as love as you’ve found that trust between two people,” he said.

“It really differs from person to person but I am very, very blessed that I was able to find Sarah. It’s like two people colliding, synergizing and becoming better people. You just have to love honestly and trust. 'Yun lang naman talaga,” he added.

When asked what makes their bond strong, Guidicelli said: "We’re very transparent. She’s very honest. We are honest with each other. That’s very important. You cannot hide things from one another."

At the end of the vlog, Concepcion expressed how happy she is for the couple, adding that she admires the two of them for standing up for their love for each other.

Guidicelli also invited Concepcion over so she and Geronimo could bond while baking cakes.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC