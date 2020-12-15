Assunta marks wedding anniversary by sharing photo of baby daughter

MANILA – Assunta de Rossi and her husband Jules Ledesma are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Rather than marking the occasion by posting on social media a photo of them together, de Rossi changed it up a bit by sharing a picture of their first born child instead.

“Today is our 18th anniversary. Had I given birth in 2002, we would have had a debutante by now,” the former actress wrote in the caption.

De Rossi married Ledesma in a civil ceremony at his hometown in San Carlos City in December 2002.

While their daughter’s arrival came rather late, de Rossi is grateful to have baby Fior in their lives.

De Rossi gave birth to her daughter last October -- a miraculous first for her and Ledesma after nearly two decades of trying to conceive.

Referring to her pregnancy as a miracle, de Rossi previously said: “Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen.”

