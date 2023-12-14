MANILA -- Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta turned to social media to clarify her current relationship with former husband and screen partner Gabby Concepcion after they reunited for the concert "Dear Heart."

On Instagram, Cuneta stressed that she and Concepcion "are living totally separate lives."

During their reunion concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last October 27, the former couple was joined by their only child, KC Concepcion.

"I understand that so very many of you Sharon-Gabby fans are thinking, or hoping that we are ‘back together’ in some way or another. Reality check: We have not been in touch since our last concert, we do not talk, text, see each other. We are living totally separate lives and whatever has been going on in mine, he has absolutely nothing to do with, and vice-versa," said Cuneta who is now married to former Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

"I know that the concerts brought all of you back to happier times, but there IS a reason why we have not gotten back together since we broke up in 1987. He is my eldest daughter’s Papa and so he will always be a part of my life and history -- but that’s about it. We just couldn’t, cannot live together because we have very, very little in common."

She also shared that their recent concert "Dear Heart" might be last time that their fans will see them together "for a long time or even ever."

"It’s just too complicated when our parties -- and we -- just somehow cannot communicate and agree on certain things both work-related and not. My team and I have gone above and beyond for him so that 'Dear Heart' could be brought to you, our beloved fans," Cuneta explained.

Cuneta also appealed to spare her children from bashing. Aside from KC, Cuneta has three other children with Pangilinan -- Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

"Now to those who may be reading this who apparently like bashing and hurting my children, please do not include them… they are basically private people, KIDS pa, and do not deserve all of your negativity. Di sila kasali dito, so I beg you, please stay away from them and leave them in peace. This kind of treatment you give my children is evil and so unwarranted. This is why I sometimes wish I had never married either Gabby or Kiko -- because four innocent souls had to be dragged into their Mama’s complicated life… I beg you to please let them be and leave them alone. Thank you so very much for your understanding. God bless us all," Cuneta concluded.

