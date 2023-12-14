'PBB' alum Joe Vargas, wife expecting first child

MANILA -- Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Joe Vargas and his wife Bianca Yanga are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the good news through a social media post. They also shared the reaction of their family and friends about their pregnancy in their most recent vlog.

"We are happy to announce that we are having a baby," the couple captioned their Instagram post.

Vargas and Yanga tied the knot in Batangas on June 8, 2022.

Vargas rose to fame in 2010 as part of the “Pinoy Big Brother” teen edition with James Reid as winner and Ryan Bang as runner-up.