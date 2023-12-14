Netflix’s 'Yu Yu Hakusho' holds world premiere in Tokyo

Photos by Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News

TOKYO -- Thousands of Anime fans flocked to the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, which was transformed into a massive stage with gigantic screens as stars of the live action series “Yu Yu Hakusho” wowed fans with a larger-than-life world premiere on Wednesday, a day ahead of its exclusive release on the streaming platform Netflix.

More than three decades after “Yu Yu Hakusho" first captured the imagination of readers, the beloved manga gets a live-action adaptation that took five years to complete.

Fans finally got to meet the live-action version of Yusuke Urameshi (played by Takumi Kitamura), the teenage delinquent who is killed after getting hit by a truck while saving a child. After his death, he is revived and named the Underworld Detective, who must investigate supernatural cases in the human world.

The original manga by the legendary Yoshihiro Togashi made waves when it was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump for four years from 1990.

The manga was then adapted into an animated series that aired from 1992 to 1994. With more than 78 million copies in circulation worldwide, "Yu Yu Hakusho" is one of the bestselling manga series of all time.

In the Philippines, "Yu Yu Hakusho" aired as the hit anime series “Ghost Fighter” in 1999.

“Yu Yu Hakusho” debuts exclusively on Netflix on December 14.

