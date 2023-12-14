MMFF to hold historic 4-city 'Parade of Stars'

MANILA - For the first time in the 49-year history of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), the annual Parade of Stars will cover and pass through four cities in the Camanava area on Saturday.

Heavy traffic is expected on Saturday as the parade kicks off at the Navotas Centennial Park, cruising through the Circumferential Road 4 or C-4 in Malabon City and Caloocan City, will turn left at McArthur Highway passing the Malabon Zoo, all the way to Valenzuela City’s People Park as the pit stop of the parade.

MMFF overall chairman Atty. Don Artes said that this is a historic moment for the MMFF.

"First time na apat na siyudad kaya excited din kami although may mga logistical challenges issues pero we were able to overcome," he said.

All films are required to participate in the annual parade.

The 10 participating films this year includes the heavy drama "Rewind" with Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, the thriller movie "Mallari" topbilled by Piolo Pascual; the comedy duo of Eugene Doming and Pokwang will sparkle on the big screen in "Becky and Badette"; Enchong Dee, Cedrick Juan and Dante Rivero will bring life to the three martyr priests in "Gomburza"; Alessandra de Rossi will fly high with "Firefly"; Alden Richard and Sharon Cuneta will show the mom-son bonding in "Family of Two"; while Vilma Santos Recto and Christopher de Leon will show that age doesn’t matter when it comes to love in "When I Met You in Tokyo"; Christian Bables will go on a trip in "Broken Hearts Trip"; Derek Ramsay is back in the MMFF line up with "Kampon" starring alongside with Beauty Gonzales and child star Erin Espiritu; while Matteo Guidicelli is back in the big screen with the hero movie "Penduko".

Artes praised 10 participating films.

He said: "Pag tinignan mo yung sampung movies, parang wala kang masasabi na runaway winner, as far as box office is concerned. Ito, level yung playing field, pagalingan talaga ng pelikula ‘to para ikaw ang mag number one."

The MMFF opens on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.