MMFF 2023 stars gather at new MMFF Auditorium

MANILA -- Several stars from the official entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 gathered on Thursday for the inauguration of the new MMFF Auditorium inside MMDA office in Pasig City.

Present were Dingdong Dantes of "Rewind," Derek Ramsay of "(K)ampon," Enchong Dee of "Gomburza," Eugene Domingo of "Becky and Badette," Alessandra de Rossi of "Firefly," Kylie Verzosa of "Penduko," Alden Richards of "A Mother and Son's Story" and Piolo Pascual of "Mallari."

Also present at the event were Pasig City Mayor Sotto and MMFF Execom member Boots Anson Roa.

In the event, the MMFF stars shared their expectations from this year's film fest.

"With regards to expectations, ang kaya lang po talaga naming masagot diyan ay kung ano ang pwede naming ibigay as performers, maybe also as producers. Kasi sa totoo lang hindi po natin mapi-predict kung ano ang magiging reception ng mga manonood. Ayaw po naming mag-expect kasi gusto namin 'yung mako-control lang po namin which is 'yung aming performances. Pero gina-guarantee po namin na 100% po talaga ang aming commitment at ibinigay dito. So more than expectations, it is our prayer and our hope na ma-appreciate po talaga nila yung trabaho namin," said Dantes, who will headline Star Cinema's "Rewind" with his wife Marian Rivera.

"Let's make this the most memorable Christmas not just for ourselves but also for our families and maybe hopefully for the industry. Kasi huwag na nating hintayin 'yung next year, 'yung bukas. Gawin na natin ngayon kasi hindi na natin ma-re-rewind 'yung oras natin," he added.

For Ramsay, he believes that the viewers will have a hard time on choosing what movie to watch first.

"We have 10 great films. ...Siguro ang masasabi ko lang ay choice ng mga viewers kung ano ang uunahin will be really, really hard. Mahihirapan siguro ang mga viewers natin. ...I think here with 10 great films the viewers will have a difficult choice on which one to choose to watch first," Ramsay said.

For his part, Dee hopes that the movies will go beyond the festival and will be seen by many Filipinos here and abroad.

"Kumbaga gusto namin na tumagal siya, gusto namin na panoorin siya ng mga Filipino even after the Metro Manila Film Festival. And 'yun ang pinaka-inspiration sa pelikula namin sa 'Gomburza' -- that it goes beyond the film festival... may it be here in the Philippines or outside the country," Dee said.

Veteran comedienne Domingo also praised MMFF and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

"Sa totoo lang nagsasayahan lang kami pero sa totoo lang kabadong-kabado kami, ako kabadong-kabado. Ako sa totoo lang kinakabahan ako. Ayaw ko na mag-expect. 'Yun na lang, may mga bagay na hindi natin ma-control so talagang sinurender ko na sa Panginoon. At panay din naman ang hingi namin ng tulong sa kinauukulan, baka naman pwede tayong magtulungan na maging madali na sa lahat ng tao na makabili ng ticket. Maipaalam sa mga tao na may mga pelikulang pwede nilang panoorin at saka puntahan sa Pasko. So wala po akong ini-expect kung hindi gusto ko na lang i-congratulate lahat ng mga kasama ngayon sa MMFF, sa MMDA sa hindi natin pagsuko. 'Yung lakas natin talagang lalo nating pinatitibay because we believe that this tradition is really important," Domingo said.

"Expectations? Siyempre No. 1 kami, charot! Ang 'Firefly' lang 'yung talagang pampamilya. All ages are welcome," de Rossi added.

"I guess it's to enjoy the movie that we made para i-celebrate din ang pelikulang Pilipino," Verzosa said.

Pascual said he is just hoping that Filipinos will show their support and appreciate all 10 films of MMFF 2023.

"Sabi nga all cards on deck para sana lang talagang ay maibigay ng mga tao ang suporta. We always believe na may chance tayo na maipakita ang ganda ng pelikulang Pilipino. Sana ma-appreciate po ng lahat, hindi competition ito, magkakaibigan po kaming lahat, magkaka-contemporary tayo sa industriya so sana po talaga," Pascual said.

Also part of the MMFF official entries are "When I Met You in Tokyo" starring Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon, and "Broken Hearts Trip" starring Christian Bables, Andoy Ranay, and many more.

Before the films open in cinemas nationwide on December 25, the MMFF's Parade of Stars will be held on Saturday, December 16. The annual parade will pass through four key cities in the CAMANAVA area.

