Korean action series A Shop For Killers hits Disney+ Jan 17

Disney+ is kicking 2024 off to an explosive start with the January 17 release of the thrilling new Korean action series A Shop For Killers.

Set in modern-day Korea, A Shop For Killers sees college student Jeong Jian diving for cover in her childhood home after a series of highly skilled assassins get her in their sights.

Desperately fighting to survive, Jian will begin to remember invaluable lessons her uncle taught her before his apparent suicide, drawing on them to help her stay alive. Confused and cornered, Jian will have to work fast to uncover her uncle’s hidden past and figure out why so many people are desperate to gain access to the house and the extensive arsenal hidden inside.

Starring Lee Dongwook (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Tale of the Nine Tailed) as Jinman, Jian’s mysterious uncle; and Kim Hyejun (Connect, Kingdom) as Jian, a college student on the run from some of the planet’s deadliest assassins, A Shop For Killers is based on the popular original novel by Kang Jiyoung, written by Ji Hojin and Lee Kwon, and directed by Lee Kwon (Door Lock, Save Me 2).

A Shop For Killers is the latest Korean Original series to be announced as part of the ever-expanding library of content available on Disney+.

The eight-part series streams exclusively on Disney+ starting January 17, 2024.