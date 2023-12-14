MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo is now the most followed Filipino celebrity on photo-sharing app Instagram.

As of writing, Bernardo has 20,138,289 followers on the photo-sharing app, surpassing fellow Kapamilya star Anne Curtis with 20,136,112 followers.

Bernardo recently made headlines after she and actor Daniel Padilla confirmed their breakup through social media post on November 30.

Bernardo began her career as a child actress with roles in series like "It Might Be You," "Endless Love," "Magkaribal," among others. She rose to fame with the remake of "Mara Clara" along with Julia Montes.

The actress will later on be partnered to Padilla and appear on several series and movies together. Their breakup announcement, which ended their 11-year relationship, saddened and shocked not only their fans but also their friends and fellow celebrities.

Bernardo recently appeared in the movie "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon.

