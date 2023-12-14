MANILA -- OPM singer Erik Santos has released a new version of the Christmas song "Ngayong Pasko."

"Ngayong Pasko (20th Anniversary Version)" is the key track from the deluxe version of Santos's "All I Want This Christmas" album, which was released last December 8.

Aside from "Ngayong Pasko," the lyric video of "Paskong Kayakap Ka (Re-imagined)," which is also part of "All I Want This Christmas (Deluxe)" is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

The new version of "Ngayong Pasko" was written and produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

Santos started his career in show business after winning the singing competition "Star in a Million" back in 2003.

Last October, the Kapamilya artist celebrated his 20th anniversary through a sold-out concert billed as “Milestone” at the Mall of Asia Arena.

