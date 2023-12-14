MANILA -- "Let's Pray for Healing," which was first heard during their 2023 Magpasikat performance of "It's Showtime" hosts Anne Curtis, Ryan Bang and Ogie Alcasid last month, has been released as a single.

The upbeat track about healing was officially released last week, while its lyric video is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

"Let's Pray for Healing" was composed by Alcasid who also arranged it with Bobby Velasco.

It also features backup vocals from various artists including Alcasid's wife Regine Velasquez.

