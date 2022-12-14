What's next for Dolly de Leon after Golden Globes nod

MANILA -- After years in the entertainment industry, Dolly de Leon is finally getting the acclaim she deserves.

She recently won the Best Supporting Performance award in the 2022 Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LACFA) Awards for her role in the film "Triangle of Sadness."

After that, the Golden Globe Awards also recognized her for the same role by nominating her for Best Supporting Actress (Motion Picture).

De Leon is nominated alongside Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and Carey Mulligan for “She Said.”

Speaking to Karen Davila on ANC’s “Headstart” Wednesday morning, de Leon talked about how she’s currently taking everything in, given that she’s the first-ever Filipino to be nominated at the Golden Globes.

“It’s just surreal. Most of the time I just can’t believe it. Although there are some moments where, ‘Okay this is real. This is really happening.’ And maiiyak na lang ako bigla,” she said.

“I guess tama rin 'yung timing kasi ngayon talaga na doors are opening for Asian actors, mas nagkakaroon na tayo ng representation. Magaling din siguro 'yung timing ng pelikula. Siguro kung nangyari ito nung '90s, the response wouldn’t be this wild. I think it’s about time na mas may representation na tayo sa world stage,” she added.

When asked what she thinks is it about her role that merited her the win and the nomination, de Leon said it’s probably because of our natural affinity for the underdog.

“Kumakampi talaga tayo sa inaapi. She is not the typical victim na she just cries in one corner and nagse-self-pity. She fights. She’s someone na everyone wants to emulate na ‘Sana ganyan din ako katapang. Sana I can stand up to people in power also.’ She’s really, for me, a success story. Everyone is looking for that.”

But success for de Leon did not come overnight. In fact, she would not get enough acting jobs in the Philippines.

“First of all, I think it’s because I have a very plain face. Hindi naman superstar 'yung dating ko. 'Yung industriya natin, may tendency kasi na ganun, binibigyan lang talaga nila ng chance 'yung mga sobrang ganda or sobrang lakas ng dating. Kung simpleng simple lang naman 'yung itsura mo, you tend to be typecast as a background actor or wala kang linya. May tendency talaga 'yung industrya natin na ilagay sa kahon 'yung mga artista. I think isa ako sa mga artista na nalagay sa kahon,” she said.

Other than that, de Leon thinks it’s also because she was just in the process of the learning the craft.

“I was really admittedly not very good at it. It was also a learning thing for me, all those years of doing it. Pero siyempre somehow towards the end, noong parang feeling ko na, ‘Teka parang kabisado ko na how a film set works, I know my marks, I memorized my lines, bakit ganito pa rin ang ginagawa ko? Bakit hindi ako nae-elevate?’”

That was the time she decided to focus on doing other jobs. Despite this, she still found her way back to acting.

“May tumatawag pa, ‘Puwede ba kayo magdoktor [as a minor role]?’ Go! That’s what kept me going. It’s the calls that kept coming. So sinabi ko na lang, as long as I’m doing what I love, it doesn’t matter what character I play, as long as I’m in front of the camera, happy na ako doon.”

According to de Leon, she learned about her Golden Globe nomination from her daughter.

“My daughter woke me up at 4 a.m. just to tell me I was nominated. [My children] take it very seriously. But at the same time, they want me to be grounded so they just make light of it and they don’t make such a big deal out of it. I don’t ever hear my children say, ‘Mommy ang galing mo.’ No, because they have to keep me on the ground.”

Since “Triangle of Sadness,” countless doors have opened for de Leon, a stage veteran who had mostly been known for her supporting roles on the small and big screens. For one, she signed up with a US talent agency in June, and is expected to essay more international roles.

In fact, she told Davila that she’s already gearing up for two Hollywood movies which she will work on in March.

“The first one is an independent film, a coming-of-age story about a Jewish boy. I play his mean stepmom. Si Jason Schwartzman 'yung Jewish boy. The other one naman is a romantic-comedy about a gay boy who wants to come out to his family, from a Filipino migrant home. All-Filipino cast 'yun tapos lahat sila based sa America. Ako lang 'yung taga dito. Ang kasama ko doon si Jon Jon Briones na idol ko. I adore him. Magkapatid kami doon and ako 'yung masungit na tita na homophobic.”

Amid the recognitions she’s getting now, de Leon said she wants some aspects of her life to remain the same.

“[I think my life will change] probably in a way that maybe next time, I’ll have a car,” she told Davila, after relating that she went to the ABS-CBN studio that morning via a private cab.

“But having an entourage, I don’t need people to help me. Until now, hindi pa rin ako nagdadala ng PA sa set. I don’t need one because the crew are very helpful people. There are so many people there to lend a helping hand. I don’t really need an entourage. That also kinda separates you from having a relationship with everybody else. I am hoping that won’t ever change. I want to be as grounded and as down to earth as much as possible,” she added.

At the end of the interview, De Leon delivered what would probably be included in her speech if she wins the Golden Globes.

“May this be an inspiration to everyone who is struggling every day in whatever your chosen industry is. Always remember that there is always hope as long as we keep trying to do our best and giving it our all in our chosen profession. Because our jobs deserve no less than our 100% heart and soul into it. If we win, this is for all us. Para sa ating mga kababayan ito. This is for every Filipino who is struggling in their day to day life. Para sa atin lahat ito. Tulung-tulungan lang tayong lahat. Para sa inyo ito,” she said.

Currently, De Leon is preparing to leave for Los Angeles to receive her LAFCA best performer award on the first week of January before the Golden Globe Awards in the same month.

She will be seen next in the new Kapamilya series “Dirty Linen”.

Watch de Leon's complete "Headstart" interview below.