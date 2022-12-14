Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Sponge Cola has dropped a new song that’s inspired by the hit Korean drama “Hometown Cha Cha Cha.”

Titled “Hometown,” the song was penned by the band’s vocalist and guitarist Yael Yuzon.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the outcome given that it was written about a fictional piece,” Yuzon said in a statement.

“As a writer, I was one layer away from phenomena that should have made the end product more removed, disconnected. Instead, we ended up with something more visceral, something that resonates from within,” he added.

According to the band, the song is about coming home after a long, tiring journey.

As bassist Gosh puts it, the new track “feels like traveling to unfamiliar places, but still ends up unwinding and wanting to go home.”

Yuzon added “Hometown” sounds like a song that listeners can take with them anywhere they go.

“As we call and respond to the echoes of Philippine diaspora, home is where the heart is, and Hometown is not just a song about a place. It's love, hope, and warmth. It's the people.”

Produced by Joey Santos, “Hometown” has that familiar Sponge Cola sound to it: catchy, soaring choruses filled to the brim with exciting builds and dynamic rhythms.

Its release came ahead of Sponge Cola’s special anniversary showcase at the PETA Theater on December 14.

It is already on all the digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.