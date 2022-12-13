So many Spiders in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy are reunited in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse". Handout

How many Spider-Men are there in the Multiverse?

Miles Morales, the brand new Spider-Man from the Oscar-award winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" movie, is back in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and he's got a brand new band of friends, or are they enemies?

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson reprise their roles as Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man, respectively.

Jessica Drew ak.a. Spider-Woman is joining the Spider-Verse. Handout

They are joined by a new cast of Spider-People: Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac), Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman (voiced by Issa Rae), Hobart "Hobie" Brown / Spider-Punk (voiced by Daniel Kaluuya) and The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman). Also slated to appear in the movie are Takuya Yamashiro, the "Japanese Spider-Man" from the 1978 Spider-Man series, and Pavitr Prabhakar also known as Spider-Man India.

In an interview with Deadline, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller earlier said the new Spider-Verse movie has 240 characters and takes place in six universes.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is coming to Philippine cinemas in 2023.