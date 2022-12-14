MANILA – It looks like Robi Domingo could no longer contain his excitement to marry his fiancée, Maiqui Pineda.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya TV host posted a clip of Pineda wearing various gowns giving his followers an idea that Pineda might already be looking for her perfect dress for the wedding.

“Right place. Right time. Just right,” Domingo captioned his post.

Pineda, however, was quick to clarify in the comments section that the video was taken back in 2019.

“FYI this was shot in 2019 for a special feature. Wasn’t a bride back then but now it’s finally happening,” she said.

Domingo and Pineda got engaged in Japan early last month after being a couple for four years.

Last November 20, Domingo revealed that he and Pineda are already planning their wedding.

"It’s gonna be a short engagement,” he said.

“Lahat ng mga decisions, mapupunta sa kaniya. As much as I want to say it’s a joint celebration – it is actually, siyempre we are gonna be celebrating our love and marriage – pero right now, totoo pala 'yung sinasabi nilang 'happy wife, happy life',” he added.

Domingo has yet to announce when they are finally exchanging vows.

