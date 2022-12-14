LOOK: Coco Martin visits Fernando Poe Jr.'s tomb

MAYNILA -- A week after it was announced that he is set to star in a new series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," actor Coco Martin paid tribute to the late Fernando Poe Jr. anew.

On Wednesday, Martin, along with some cast members of "Batang Quiapo," went to the North Cemetery to visit the tomb of FPJ to commemorate the actor's 18th death anniversary.

Coco Martin together with fellow Batang Quiapo cast members visit the grave of Fernando Poe Jr. inside the Manila North Cemetery to commemorate the late actor's 18th death anniversary, December 14, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Last August, after the conclusion of "Ang Probinsyano," Martin alsoi visited the tomb of FPJ, as well as his wife, the late veteran actress Susan Roces.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" is the upcoming offering of ABS-CBN starring Martin and Lovi Poe, the daughter of FPJ.

It will also star veteran actress and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio.

The modern retelling of the 1986 film will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the same ABS-CBN production unit behind “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” and Martin’s own CCM Film Productions.



The original “Batang Quiapo” centered on Baldo (FPJ), a former pickpocket who becomes reformed after his time behind bars. Returning to Quiapo, he is asked by a young pickpocket, Maria (Maricel Soriano), to teach her his ways, but instead he attempts to put her on the right path.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” is targeted for a 2023 release.

