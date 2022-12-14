Photos from Heaven Peralejo's TikTok account

MANILA – It seems Heaven Peralejo and her new leading man Ian Veneracion are enjoying the attention they are getting as on-screen partners.

Peralejo and Veneracion are the stars of the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Nanahimik Ang Gabi,” which is a suspense-thriller but also features some hot scenes with the two stars.

The two even sent netizens abuzz last November when Peralejo uploaded a TikTok clip where Veneracion kissed her on the forehead – earning both cheers and jeers online.





But Peralejo and Veneracion appreciated all the comments they received. During the media conference of “Nanahimik Ang Gabi” on Tuesday, Peralejo described the clip as “innocent fun.”

“When we did it, parang innocent fun lang siya. Hindi naman talaga namin ine-expect na a lot of people would watch it,” she explained.

She also said it was done in the context of their characters, who are having an illicit affair in the movie.

Meanwhile, Veneracion appeared to be baffled at the attention the video received.

“I still don't know what the fuss is all about... Bastos ba dun? May malaswa ba sa ginawa ko?” Veneracion said laughingly.

But the two stars quickly reminded the audience that the story of the movie is far from the sexy short clips they saw on social media.

“Siguro effective lang kumbaga kasi nakita nila sa TikTok is Me-ann and Chief. And 'yung message ng film is to awaken our society, kung ano 'yung nangyayari sa society natin. It's very relevant. I'm glad na may reactions like that, good and bad,” Peralejo continued.

In the official trailer, “Nanahimik Ang Gabi” showed Veneracion lying to his wife about being on duty but was actually spending time in a secluded house with Peralejo.

Hinting at some daring scenes, Peralejo dropped her towel in front of Veneracion, who was playing the piano.

But the trailer turned tense when she saw a man outside the house, who turned out to be a bloody Mon Confiado.

