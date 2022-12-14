MANILA – Actress Gwen Zamora and professional basketball player David John Semerad have tied the knot for the second time.

The two exchanged vows anew at the Chapel on the Hill in Batangas on December 12.

Nice Print posted several photos from the wedding, while Zamora’s sister-in-law, actress Sam Pinto, also shared in her Instagram Stories some snaps from the event.

Zamora and Semerad first tied the knot on February 13, 2021 in France.

The couple got engaged in May 2019. They have a three-year-old son, Cooper John.

