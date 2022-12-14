Ben&Ben will stage its ‘largest show yet’ on December 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City. Nyou

MANILA — Ben&Ben’s December 18 concert is being billed as the band’s “largest show yet” and the members’ way of expressing gratitude to “Liwanag” or their loyal fans for supporting their music through the years.

The “Homecoming Concert” will be held at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City. The show was originally scheduled in September as a send-off concert ahead of the group’s international tour.

Returning from the North America concert series in November, the show has become a homecoming instead — and Ben&Ben’s love letter to their followers, by way of staging their biggest event yet.

“To match that sense of gratitude, we wanted to mount our largest show yet, with our longest set, most ambitious performance ideas, and simply the best of what we’ve made through the years,” the group said.

“We are most excited about bringing this show, finally, to our Liwanag, because it had definitely been a long journey with a lot of hard work to get here.”

Aside from the band’s milestone tour in the US and Canada, Ben&Ben is celebrating being the most streamed local group on Spotify in the Philippines for the third consecutive year.

Ben&Ben will also have a busy first quarter of 2023, with scheduled performances at the Wavy Baby Music Festival in Cebu on January 13 and 14, and at Hong Kong’s Clockenflap on March 5.

Related video: