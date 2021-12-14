Mario Maurer, Nonkul Chanon, and Gulf Kanawut are set to grace the first-ever “TNT Kilig Fest Christmas Special” exclusively for TNT and Smart subscribers in the Philippines. Handout

Thai actors Mario Maurer, Nonkul Chanon, and Gulf Kanawut were extremely grateful for the support they have been receiving from many Filipinos despite the distance and pandemic.

In a virtual media conference as endorsers of Filipino telco brand, TNT’, the three actors recalled how Pinoy fans treated them during their visits to the country several years back.

According to Maurer, he could not forget the many Filipinos who trooped to their premiere night in 2012 when he did the movie “Suddenly It’s Magic” with Pinay actress Erich Gonzales.

“The day of premiere, everything is crowded. They have red carpet. It's squeezed up because there are so many people squeezed up where we walked. I'm really shocked,” he recalled.

Meanwhile, Chanon was surprised to learn how good many Filipinos are in singing when he did a fan meeting and tried to encourage the audience to sing with him.

“All of them sing better than me. I tried to find someone maybe a little worse than me so I can feel a bit better. But everyone is great in singing,” Chanon said.

Kanawut, on the other hand, expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support of his Pinoy fans, especially during the time when he felt he was not yet a popular actor.

Maurer also revealed that he would want to work with Sue Ramirez in the future, citing her beauty and being an endorser, too, of the telco brand.

“I've worked with many actors and actresses in the Philippines. I'm really open with everyone. I choose Sue Ramirez coz she's also from TNT. She's very beautiful and very talented. I would love to work with her,” he quipped.

Marian Rivera is at the top of the list of Chanon, who have seen the works of the veteran actress. Kanawut, meanwhile, is open to work with any Filipino actor.

“I have seen some of her work and I think I really like her acting. But she is quite veteran actress. I would like to work with her,” Chanon explained.

All of them are hoping to set foot anew to the Philippines soon but Maurer is also putting the country as his first travel destination should the quarantine restrictions ease up in the future.

“I want to go diving in the Philippines. Because they have very beautiful sea there. I want to witness,” he said.

Maurer was launched by international celebrity agency, PUBLICITYASIA, in 2011.

Chanon, meanwhile, made a name for himself when he starred in the blockbuster Thai film “Bad Genius” in 2017. The teen heist thriller is considered the most internationally successful Thai film ever, grossing more than $42 million at the worldwide box office.

Kanawut, on the other hand, became an international favorite when he top-billed the popular boys love (BL) series “TharnType The Series,” an adaptation of a popular Thai web novel.

Maurer, Chanon, and Kanawut are set to grace the first-ever “TNT Kilig Fest Christmas Special” exclusively for TNT and Smart subscribers in the Philippines on December 28, Tuesday, 7 p.m. on GigaPlay app.

“Our subscribers can always rely on TNT when it comes to bringing happiness to more Filipinos. And as we close 2021, we want to reinforce this commitment to gift our customers with a healthy dose of ‘saya’ and ‘kilig’ with the help of our Thai endorsers Mario, Nonkul, and Gulf” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

