Sharon Cuneta showers Julia Montes with compliments



MANILA – Now that she is beginning to know more about her co-stars in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” screen veteran Sharon Cuneta could not help but shower actress Julia Montes with compliments.

On Instagram, Cuneta shared several photos of her and Montes while on the set of ABS-CBN series, saying how much the two of them are alike in so many ways.

“Sa lahat ng nakasama kong mas mga batang artista sa more than 60 movies ko, si Julia Montes ang nakita kong pinakapareho ko sa tunay na buhay,” Cuneta wrote.

“Bungisngis, malambing, mabait. At magaling na artista,” she added, describing Montes.

Cuneta then expressed how much she adores Montes saying, “Love this girl!”

Both stars are recent additions to “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and their casting is part of the ongoing sixth anniversary celebration of the series.

Montes, who plays Mara, joined the show in July this year, while Cuneta was first glimpsed as her character Aurora in the ABS-CBN program on November 26.

In the November 29 episode, Aurora was revealed to be the estranged daughter of Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel).

Residing abroad, Aurora was asked by Don Igancio’s aide, Lucia (Vangie Labalan), to come home, as her father lay in critical condition after the ambush carried out by Mara and her family.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights, and can be accessed via Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.