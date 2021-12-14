Korean actress Park So-dam is now recovering after undergoing surgery for papillary thyroid cancer, her talent management Artist Company confirmed in a statement reported by Korean entertainment website Soompi on December 13.

According to the statement, Park will focus on her recovery and that she will not be able to join the promotions for her upcoming movie "Special Delivery," which will start on January 12.

Below is the full statement of Artist Company:

"Actress Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer from her regular health examination, and she completed surgery following the doctor’s recommendation. As the long-awaited 'Special Delivery' is soon premiering, actress Park So Dam is very disappointed that she cannot be together with fans who have waited and shown support. Although actress Park So Dam cannot participate in 'Special Delivery' promotions, she is cheering on the 'Special Delivery' premiere," the statement read.

"We once again express gratitude to the “Special Delivery” actors and production team who are also overcoming a difficult situation together with everyone who supports “Special Delivery” and actress Park So Dam. Actress Park So Dam will focus on recovery in order to greet everyone in good health in the future, and her agency Artist Company will also do our best for the actress to recover her health. Thank you," it added.

Park starred in the hit Korean dramas like "Cinderella with Four Knights" and "Record of Youth," among others.

She was also known for her performance in the award-winning film "Parasite," which won the Oscar for best picture last year.