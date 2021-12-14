Netflix announces season 2 of Korean series 'D.P.'

Koo Kyo-hwan and Jung Hae-in in 'D.P.' Handout

MANILA – South Korean series “D.P.” is coming back for a second season, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

“D.P.” centers on Deserter Pursuit Unit members An Joon-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Han Ho-yeul (Koo Kyo-hwan) as they come across different stories while tracking down fellow soldiers who have deserted their posts.

Based on the webtoon “D.P. Dog's Day” by Kim Bo-Tong, the series takes on new life with director Han Jun-hee and writer Kim Bo-Tong.

The series earned high praises both domestically and internationally for shedding light on neglected stories of AWOL soldiers and those who search for them.

For the second season, it will pick up where season one left off with Joon-ho walking in the opposite direction as the other soldiers.

While production for the second season has already started, Netflix has yet to announce when it will become available for streaming.