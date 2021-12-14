Photos from Lea Salonga and Ariana Grande's Instagram accounts

It appears that Broadway star Lea Salonga found another fan as international singer and Grammy winner Ariana Grande was spotted following her on Instagram.

Grande, who has over 280 million Instagram followers, is only following 942 people on the social media platform, including Salonga, who is also following her aside from the Korean boy group BTS.

Coincidentally, the pop singer is set to star in a movie adaptation of the well-loved musical “Wicked” along with British stage actress and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo. Salonga also won a Tony Award.

Grande shared news of her casting as Glinda on Instagram, with a set of photos showing a virtual meeting with her, Erivo, and director Jon M. Chu.

Screenshot from Ariana Grande's Instagram

Chu is the filmmaker behind the acclaimed films “In the Heights” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Erivo, who won a Grammy and a Tony for “The Color Purple,” similarly expressed her excitement with clinching the role of Elphaba.

Written by Stephen Schwarz and Winnie Holzman, “Wicked” serves as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The musical centers on the green-skinned Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Which of the West, and her friendship with Glinda.

Meanwhile, Salonga was cast in the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”

“The moms have descended upon the town of Millwood! And we have secrets and lies of our own (can’t let the children have all the fun,” she wrote.

“So excited to be part of the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” she added before tagging her co-stars on the show.

Aside from Salonga, the series also star Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Zakiya Young and Carly Pope.

The original “Pretty Little Liars” bowed out in 2017 after seven seasons.