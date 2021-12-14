Photo from "Love At First Stream" trailer

New generation actors Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma both banked on their friendship in building their chemistry as a love team in the upcoming movie “Love at First Stream.”

In a media conference Tuesday, the new on-screen partners acknowledged it was easy to work with each other because they already knew each other long before the project.

“Matagal ko nang inaamin to na gustong-gusto ko makatrabaho si Kaori. Itong ‘Love at First Stream’ sobrang swerte ko lang na makatrabaho siya kasi sobrang open niya e. Pinapakita niya sakin na vulnerable siya at nagbibigay siya sa mga eksena,” Lisbo said.

Meanwhile, Oinuma also credited award-winning director Cathy Garcia-Molina for helping them to build their chemistry for the movie.

“Sa pag-build up ng chemistry, siguro nakatulong si direk sa’min. ’Yung magic ni direk. Si Miah kasi matagal na rin kaming magkakilala ni Miah. May nabuo ng friendship sa’min. Siguro mas nag-build up na lang lalo,” the actress said.

Lisbo also noted how comfortable and trusting Oinuma was as a love-team, which made their acting more natural.

“Ang laking tulong ng pagiging bukas namin sa isa't isa. Minsan di na namin napag-uusapan. ’Yung wala kang walls. ’Yung may tiwala ka sa partner mo,” he quipped.

As they top-bill the flick for the Metro Manila Film Festival, the young actors had different takes on handling the pressure.

“Wala pong pressure kasi kasama ko ’yung pamilya ko, kapamilya ko sa RISE. Grabe ’yung tiwala namin sa isa't isa. ’Pag kasama mo pamilya mo, may strength ka,” Lisbo said.

But Oinuma acknowledged she felt a little pressure at first but she took comfort in the fact that they can entertain the public with the project.

“May pressure ako, oo. Parang pag-iisipin mo naman na makakapagpasaya ka ng tao ngayong Pasko, mas gumagaan ’yung pakiramdam ko. Excited ako para rito,” she explained.

Co-produced with Kumu, “Love at First Stream” follows the love story of Oinuma as Megumi, the “sweet girl next door,” while her screen partner Lisbo as Gino, the “bad boy heartthrob.”

Daniela Stranner is Vilma, the “unstoppable dreamer,” while the other half of her love team, Anthony Jennings, is Tupe, the “loyal lover boy.”

Early this month, “Love at First Stream” was announced as one of the 8 entries in this year’s MMFF, which will kick off Christmas Day.