Doja Cat performs at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, in Inglewood, California in this December 3, 2021 file photo. Mario Anzuoni, Reuters.



American rapper Doja Cat announced Monday that she tested positive for the coronavirus and will no longer be joining the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

In an Instagram post, the rapper confirmed that she will no longer be joining the tour after testing positive along with some members of her production team.

“As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for COVID-19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution,” Doja Cat wrote.

“Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” she added.

She assured her fans that she will be fine and is currently recovering and resting.

“While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta, and Miami, I’m doing okay and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there,” she said.

This is the second time that the rapper tested positive for COVID-19 after catching the disease in July 2020.

Doja Cat is known for her hits on TikTok and is currently enjoying a boom in her career with her latest studio album “Planet Her.”