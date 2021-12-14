MANILA -- Parokya ni Edgar main man Chito Miranda and his wife Neri Naig are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary.

Naig turned to social media on Monday to share her anniversary greeting for her better half, as she uploaded their family photo.

"You are the best Dad and the best husband! Wala na kaming mahihiling pa. Thank you for making us happy EVERYDAY. Palagi mo kaming pinapatawa at hindi mo nakakalimutang ipakita kung gaano mo kami kamahal. SEVEN YEARS NA? WOW! Matibay-tibay helmet ko, haha! Joke lang! Mahal na mahal na mahal kita!!!" Naig wrote on Instagram.

In the comment section of Naig's post, Miranda also greeted his wife on their special day.

"Happy Anniversary! Kaya nga ako nagpost ng family pic kanina eh... kasi hindi ko nakalimutan.Love you hehe!" he wrote.

On his Instagram page, Miranda attested to the joy of having a family.

"I just love having a family. Sobrang enjoy lang. Para kang may permanent barkada na kapakanan at kaligayahan lang nila ang priority mo. It makes everything in life so simple. I had no idea it would be this much fun," part of his post read.

"You'll know when you're ready. And when you eventually are, sobrang saya ng experience kasi 'yun na mismo 'yung gusto mo sa buhay."

"Life should be fun, at ikaw lang ang tanging nakaka-alam at makakapagsabi kung ano ang magpapasaya sayo. For me, more than anything, eto na 'yun," Miranda added.

Miranda and Naig were married in December 2014. Two years later, they welcomed their first baby, Miguel Alfonso.

Just last October, the couple welcomed their second child, Manuel Alfonso.