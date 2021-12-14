MANILA - Bianca Gonzalez came to the defense of “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates who are being tagged as “plastic” after the face-to-face nominations on Sunday.

“Every season na lang, nababasa namin ang ‘plastik’ comments kapag harapang nominasyon. Please understand na WALANG gustong mag-nominate pero parte siya ng kompetisyon,” she wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

“Totoong pamilya ang nasa loob, misunderstanding man, nagmamahalan ng tunay,” she added.

Gonzalez also explained how hard it is to nominate a fellow housemate considering how close everyone gets inside the Big Brother house.

“Also please understand na NAPAKAHIRAP mag-nominate. Talagang kahit ano na lang sasabihin mo para makapagbigay ng puntos. Notice how they all kept saying ‘sorry’ and ‘love you’ to each other? Hindi ka-plastikan 'yun, dahil mas matimbang pa rin ang pamilya nila.”

Gonzalez could only hope she was able to think of the fair reasons they were able to come up with when she was still a housemate herself.

Alexa Ilacad, Anji Salvacion, Brenda Mage, Eian Rances, Jordan Andrews and KD Estrada are the latest batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" housemates to be nominated for eviction.

The list of nominees were revealed Sunday night after the housemates had a face-to-face nomination.



The six housemates are now up for eviction after receiving the highest number of votes from their fellow housemates.

Ilacad received 9 points, Mage and Estrada both received 5 points, Rances and Salvacion received 3 points, while Andrews received 2 points.