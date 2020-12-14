‘Stop! Ang sakit!’ Kathryn, Daniel star in Ben&Ben’s ‘Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay’ music video

Real-life couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo star in the music video of Ben&Ben’s ‘Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay’. YouTube: Ben&Ben

MANILA — Ben&Ben on Monday released its “dream collaboration” of having screen superstars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla star in their music video — one that appeared to catch the real-life couple’s legion of fans off-guard.

“Stop! Ang sakit!” went a flood of comments on the video’s YouTube premiere, as Bernardo and Padilla portrayed a couple on the verge of breaking up, set to Ben&Ben’s “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay.”

Poetry from popular spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo, who happens to be a close friend of the couple, added further hurt to a dream sequence where the lovers try, but fail, to find each other on a beach where there only used to be fond memories.

While a significant part of the Jorel Lising-directed film saw the couple drifting apart — despite their apparent milestone of becoming first-time parents — it did end on a hopeful note, with the two managing to find each other on the beach.

Within minutes of the video’s release, it already ranked as the top trending topic in the Philippines on Twitter, and has already amassed nearly 200,000 views on YouTube alone, as of writing.

Watch the full video below:

