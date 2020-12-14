LOOK: Sheena Halili gives birth to baby girl

MANILA -- Actress Sheena Halili gave birth to a baby girl with her husband, lawyer Jeron Manzanero, on Saturday, December 12.

On Sunday, Halili posted the first photo of her baby girl on Instagram.

"Hello, anak! Hanggang 'di pa rin ako makapaniwala na nahahawakan at nayayakap na kita. Maraming salamat Lord at healthy kaming dalawa," Halili wrote.

In her most recent post, Halili shared their first family picture as she thanked all those who helped her in her pregnancy journey.

"I would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that were part of my pregnancy journey. Most especially to my very maalagang OB, Dra. Marie Victoria Cruz-Javier. She was the reason why healthy at malakas ako sa pregnancy ko hanggang sa mag-push ako kagabi," she wrote.

Halili and Manzanero got married in February 2020.

Halili rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of the GMA-7 talent search "StarStruck."

Related video: