LOOK: Elha Nympha shows off slim figure in swimsuit photos

MANILA -- After she surprised her fans with her slimmer figure, singer Elha Nympha once again wowed her fans and followers as she shared her photos from her beach vacation.

The photos showed Nympha wearing one-piece black swimsuit.

"Lost at sea? I’m not shore," Nympha cheekily wrote in the caption.

Thousands of netizens “liked” Nympha’s photos and elicited positive feedback not just from her followers but also from her showbiz colleagues.

"Uyy 'di ko 'to kinakayaaaaaa!!!!" "Idol Philippines" grand winner Zephanie Maranan shared.

"Hoaaaaay! Napakanipis! Naol!" singer Enzo Almario wrote.



Nympha credited her strict routine of diet and exercise for her weight loss.

In a previous interview with "I Can Feel U," Nympha admitted that one of the reasons why she became motivated to stay fit and healthy was her then boyfriend, Star Music artist Brian Gazmen.

“Siya po ang isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit ko po binuild up 'yung sarili ko, bakit po ako nag-diet, bakit din po ako naging confident sa sarili ko ngayon,” she said.

Nympha and Gazmen confirmed their break up last month.

Nympha rose to fame in 2015 when she won ABS-CBN's "The Voice Kids." She also performed internationally, notably on the US and French versions of "Little Big Shots."

