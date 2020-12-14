Jed Madela leads first and only New Year countdown concert - live

MANILA -- Jed Madela leads a star studded line-up in what has been billed as the first and only live New Year countdown concert at Resorts World Manila on December 31.

Madela will perform live with Morisette Amoin, Jona, Jon Santos and other artists in the show dubbed “New Year. New Hope. New Thrills” under musical director Marvin Querido. The venue alone is huge - the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

It is also the first live concert on a big scale in Manila since theaters, music halls and other performing venues were shuttered by the pandemic since March 2020.

“This is historic for us. I am both excited and confident that we can pull this through with the proper guidance and health protocols. I hope this can jumpstart the return of live performances,” Madela told ABS-CBN News Monday.

Aside from Resorts World online, the show will be streamed on KTX.

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo artistic director of Resorts World Full House Theater Company, clarified that the goal is to have a live audience set-up for the New Year show which hopefully will be approved by the IATF.

“I am claiming that this will happen and it will be done! We are hoping to start a trend to bring back live entertainment in the year 2021 and say good riddance to 2020,: said Yulo who is collaborating with co-artistic director Michael Stuart Williams. “Perhaps we can also soon stage “Bongga Ka Day” the musical!”

Madela, as well as the whole production team, will all undergo COVID-19 and other health clearances before they are cloistered in the hotel casino days before New Year.

Hosted by Jon Joven and Nicole Laurel Asensio and other guest acts, the show will also give surprise gifts to lucky online ticket buyers.

The show will be preceded by a live-streamed Holy Mass celebration at 6 p.m.

