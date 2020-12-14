Iwa Moto, Pampi Lacson are expecting a baby boy

MANILA -- Iwa Moto and her long-time partner Panfilo "Pampi" Lacson Jr. are having a baby boy.

Moto made the revelation in an Instagram post on Saturday, December 12.

"We're having another boy. Excited na kami baby," Moto wrote in the caption.

In a post on Sunday night, Moto shared a snap showing her baby bump. "I am blessed. Thank you Lord for giving us this wonder gift," she wrote.

Moto announced that she's an expectant mom again back in July as she shared a sonogram of her second child.

She has an older daughter, Eve, with Lacson.

Among those who expressed excitement with meeting the baby was actress Jodi Sta. Maria, the former wife of Lacson with whom Moto has formed a close friendship.

In fact, Moto considers Sta. Maria’s son with Lacson, Thirdy, as her own, making theirs an extended family.

Related video: