From ‘Pangga’ to ‘Marikit,’ these are the top 10 OPM tunes on TikTok

MANILA — Often tied to choreography or transition “challenges” that go viral, many songs have found instant popularity through TikTok, including from the likes of Matthaios whose tracks figured in the app’s top 10 local tunes in the past year.

Matthaios’ “Pangga” topped the list of the most used original Filipino music (OPM) on TikTok in 2020, according to the video app’s yearend report. His other hit, “Binibini,” ranked 8th in the list.

Juan Caoile and Kyle’s “Marikit” was in second place, while Yumi Lacsamana’s “Dyosa” trailed at third.

Both “Pangga” and “Marikit” spawned their respective dance challenges, with big-name stars like Maymay Entrata and Andrea Brillantes participating.

“Dyosa,” meanwhile, was attached to TikTok videos showing the “glow-up,” or physical transformation of netizens.

Also ranking in the list are “Chinita Girl” by Lil Vinceyy, “Wag Na Lang” by MC Einstein and Skusta Cele, “Filipina Aye” by Je, “Bambambam” by Karencitta, “Magandang Dilag” by JM Bales, and “Kabilang Buhay” by Bandang Lapis.

Related video: