Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards to star in PH adaptation of ‘A Moment To Remember'

MANILA -- It's a dream come true for actor Alden Richards as he is set to do a movie with Bea Alonzo.

According to a report published by PEP on Monday, Alonzo and Richards are set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean film "A Moment to Remember."

The Korean film, which was was based in 2001 Japanese drama "Pure Soul" and released in November 2004, follows the love story of a woman who has early-onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

In the Pinoy adaptation, Richards plays the lead actor, originally played by Korean actor Jung Woo-sung.

Alonzo plays the female lead originally portrayed by Son Ye Jin, who is best known for the 2020 hit Korean drama "Crash Landing On You."

In 2006, Son Ye-jin won best actress in a foreign film award at the 15th China Golden Rooster Award and Hundred Flowers Film Festival for her performance as Kim Su-jin in "A Moment to Remember."

The local "A Moment to Remember" is a joint venture of GMA Pictures and VIVA Films. Shooting for the film is slated for January 2021.

Just last October, Alonzo has said she's open to do a movie project with Richards.

"Sana [magkatrabaho kami for an acting project in the future]. Wish ko rin [na mangyari 'yun]. He’s such a nice person," she said in her vlog.

Alonzo said she discovered just how nice Richards is when they got to work together for a brand endorsement.

“I’ve worked with him, sobrang bait. Hindi lang siya, pati 'yung team niya. I had the best time with him,” she said at the time.



