WATCH: Music video for Pops Fernandez's 'Get It Poppin'

MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for the track "Get It Poppin'" by OPM veteran Pops Fernandez.

The more than four-minute video is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"Get It Poppin,'" which was released last week was composed by Roque “Rox” Santos, Jeremy Eriq Glinoga, Trisha Denise and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

Last July, Fernandez, dubbed as the country's Concert Queen, released her comeback single "Always Loved" which she penned together with Glinoga, SAB, Trisha Denise, and Manalo, who also produced the track.

In February 2024, Fernandez will stage a one-night, pre-Valentine’s concert.

