MANILA -- A video of actress Sarah Lahbati showing her "stretch marks and all" has been viewed almost five million times.

Lahbati's video received over 300,000 Likes with thousand of comments, mostly praising the actress' sacrifices for her family.

Lahbati also used Lana del Rey's song "Sad Girl" for the video.

The actress has remained silent amid speculations that she has broken up with her husband Richard Gutierrez. They were last seen in "The Iron Heart" finale episode in October.



Gutierrez and Lahbati have been married for three years. They got married in 2020 and have two children, Zion and Kai.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC