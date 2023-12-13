EXO's Sehun to enlist in military on Dec. 21

Sehun of K-pop boy group EXO. Photo from EXO's Facebook page

K-pop star Sehun of EXO is set to begin his mandatory military service on Dec. 21, making him the final member of the popular boy band to fulfill his conscription.

The 29-year-old rapper shared the update through a handwritten letter posted on fan community app WeVerse, which was translated into English by Korean entertainment news portal Soompi.

"I will begin my military service as of December 21. I feel sorry for delivering the news to EXO-L (EXO's official fan club) so late," Sehun said.

"I hope you will understand me [for] not being able to greet you in person. I am really thankful to everyone who cares for me," he told fans.

Another EXO member, Kai, is inactive from the group after enlisting last May.

All able-bodied men in South Korea must serve at least 18 months in the military.

The rapper born Oh Se-hun debuted in 2012 as a member of EXO, which is behind hit songs such as "Growl" and "Ko Ko Bop." He is also a part of the sub-unit EXO-SC with bandmate Chanyeol.

In July, EXO made a comeback with the album "Exist," fronted by the lead single "Cream Soda."

