Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Argentina. Courtesy: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has set another Guinness world record.

This time, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has set the record for the highest-grossing music tour of all time.

Are you such a huge Swiftie that you've seen @taylorswift13 on her Eras Tour?



If you did, you've been a part of the highest-grossing music tour in history! 💫 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 12, 2023

Guinness World Records said from a Pollstar report that the Eras Tour has earned $1.04 billion (P57.84 billion) so far after staging 60 shows in the United States, Mexico, and Argentina between March 17 and November 12, 2023, making it the first time a music tour has surpassed the billion-dollar mark.

Swift's tour outpaced Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour ($939 million) and Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour ($580 million), both of which took place in 2023, according to Guinness.

Swift's Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 and is expected to wrap up in December 2024.

Last June 21, Swifties were taken by surprise when the American pop icon announced additional tour dates abroad for her highly anticipated Eras Tour.

Unfortunately, Manila is not included in one of the tour's stops; however, Swifties from Asia may watch the music tour next year in Singapore, which includes three shows at the National Stadium on March 2, 3, and 4, as well as four shows in Japan on February 7, 8, 9, and 10 at the Tokyo Dome.

Related videos: