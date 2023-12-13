'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher has passed away

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher passed away on Monday (US time) after a brief illness. He was 61.

This was confirmed in a report published by Variety, saying Braugher's publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed the news of the actor's death.

The veteran actor was known for his roles in the hit television series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Braugher won an Emmy for best actor for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton on “Homicide: Life on Street” in 1998.

He also won an Emmy for his performance as a master criminal in FX’s 2006 series “Thief.”

Braugher is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and three children.