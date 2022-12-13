Ian Veneracion, Heaven Peralejo, and Mon Confiado star the film 'Nanahimik Ang Gabi.' Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Heaven Peralejo created a buzz after the release of some teasers for her upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Nanahimik Ang Gabi” with Ian Veneracion.

In the suspense-thriller movie, Peralejo can be seen having an intimate affair with Veneracion’s character, sending netizens wild on social media.

But the actress revealed that she almost declined the project.

“Akala ko nga nung una ide-decline ko na talaga kasi ilang beses din nila akong niligawan. Medyo matagal din talaga. Pero dahil nga nakapag-compromise nga kami sa kung hanggang saan ko lang kaya ibigay. Ayaw din naman nila akong pilitin. Nag-compromise po kami in the middle,” she said during the media conference Tuesday.

Peralejo considered the movie as another milestone in her career as she stars in her first MMFF movie and is a leading lady of veteran actor Veneracion.

According to her, producer Rein Entertainment assured her that they will take care of her, especially in the sexy scenes.

“Sabi nila, 'Kaming Rein Entertainment' aalagaan ka namin. Kung paano mo nabi-visualize itong film na ito, ganun din namin nabi-visualize,’” she explained.

“They made me feel comfortable. Nakakatuwa na I can portray that kind of role pala. They pushed me to my limits. It's a different Heaven that you'll see.”

Peralejo also got the nod of her mother, despite having to do some daring scenes which were necessary in the storyline.

“At some point, hindi pa rin naman matatanggal na may sexual scenes na gagawin for the film to arrive doon sa story na 'yun,” she exolained.

“Sabi rin naman nila, it's part of the film. Kasi syempre nung una sobrang baby ko po. Talagang hindi ako papayag sa mga ganun. Pero nung nilawakan ko 'yung pag-iisip ko na oo nga naman it's more than 'yung mga ganung scene. It's about the message.”

She admitted that she laid out all her limitations, especially on what she would allow the viewers to see in the movie. The film producers accepted Peralejo’s conditions.

“Maraming limitations. Sa pakita, the way it's gonna be shot. Ang nangyari, before sumabak sa film, lahat ng per scene, lahat 'yun may shot na. So nakita ko na lahat kung anong klaseng shot 'yung gagawin. Talagang parang anime. Ganun 'yun respeto nila sakin,” she said.

The actress, however, revealed that the toughest part for her was the action scenes where she was thrown by Mon Confiado, leaving her with some bruises in her arms.

They also shot the film entirely at night, making it a challenge for them to adjust their body clock.

“Baliktad po 'yung araw namin. Hindi na kami nakakakita ng araw puro gabi na lang. It's about mental na sa sobrang in character ka na, napi-feel mo na 'yung stress ng show,” Peralejo continued.

The official trailer began with Veneracion lying to his wife about being on duty but was actually spending time in a secluded house with Peralejo.

Hinting at some daring scenes, Peralejo was seen dropping her towel in front of Veneracion, who was playing the piano.

But the trailer turned tense when she saw a man outside the house, who turned out to be a bloody Mon Confiado.

RELATED VIDEO