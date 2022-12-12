WATCH: Maymay Entrata performs 'Puede Ba' for MTV Asia

MANILA — Actress-singer Maymay Entrata returned to MTV Asia’s “Jammin’” series Monday, with a performance of her latest dance track “Puede Ba.”

This time, the P-pop soloist showcased her vocals, before going in-depth about the song’s story and creation, and sharing personal anecdotes.

“Puede Ba,” about attraction on the dance floor, was composed and originally released in 2000 by Viktoria, who is also featured in Entrata’s revival.

“It’s my second time here, and I’m so happy because now it’s full production and I’m so excited to perform,” Entrata said.

Entrata, 25 was first featured in “MTV Jammin’” in March 2022, with a three-number set list including her mega-hit “Amakabogera.” At the time, she opted for a remote setup due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

“MTV Jammin’,” which started in 2018, features talents from around Asia in a weekly series that is “all about creating a new live music series that is intimate but big on sound.”

Entrata’s latest guesting in the series came a month after her nominee finish as Best Asia Act in the MTV Europe Music Awards.

