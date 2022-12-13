Sharlene San Pedro signs with Tier One as gaming talent

MANILA - Kapamilya actress Sharlene San Pedro is glad to show her gaming side after being unveiled as one of Tier One Entertainment's new talents.

San Pedro was one of the big winners in the Tier One Entertainment IRL Awards ceremony held last Monday at Oasis Manila, where she took home the Instagram Creator of the Year (Female), YouTube Partner of the Year (Female) and the coveted People's Choice Award.

"Ito yung pinaka-hindi ko in-expect tonight eh," San Pedro said. "Pero maraming, maraming salamat po. Parang last year lang pinagpe-pray ko ito. Sana maka-work ko po kayong lahat soon," she said after the announcement.

Aside from San Pedro, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang streamer Bulldog was unveiled as one of Tier One's new talents.

San Pedro, who took respite in streaming games during the COVID-19 pandemic, told ABS-CBN News she was thankful to be given the opportunity by both ABS-CBN, and Tier One Entertainment.

"Nakakatuwa kasi kaya ako andito sa Tier One kasi sa gaming side siya, and kung sa acting, nasa ABS naman ako. So parang ang saya na anytime saan may opportunity, andoon ako so gusto ko magpasalamat sa parehas."

San Pedro's foray into gaming is no stranger to everyone, particularly in the Call of Duty: Mobile circles which boasts of a large community.

The former child star even showed her gamer girl side in her graduation photos, as she graduated with an AB Psychology degree from AMA University.

"Sa pandemic talaga nag-start iyon, kasi noong time na 'yon, walang trabaho. Hindi ko naman naisip na magiging trabaho ko sa ngayon, pero nakakatuwa na minsan, ilalagay ka ni Lord sa unexpected na basta hayaan mo lang Siya. Ngayon ito ang nagiging regular work ko, pagsi-stream," she said.

San Pedro's YouTube account, which has a mix of streaming and vlog clips has over 672,000 followers.

