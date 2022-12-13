Photo from Ian Veneracion's Instagram account

MANILA – The annual Metro Manila Film Festival has been dominated almost every year by comedy entries, with movies of Vice Ganda and Vic Sotto usually leading the pack.

But this year, the only suspense-thriller among the MMFF entries “Nanahimik Ang Gabi” is hoping to also perform well in the box office, despite offering a nerve-wracking story for Christmas.

“We hope it gets to the first three or first five. Sabi nga namin, after niyong tumawa, after niyong umiyak, subukan nyo namang kabahan at matakot. Sa lineup po, I think, 'Nanahimik ang Gabi' is the only suspense-thriller. I think may audience rin ito,” director Shugo Praico said in a media conference Tuesday.

One of the lead stars Mon Confiado also echoed the same sentiments, noing the uniqueness of the film compared to other entries in the MMFF.

“Kakaiba kasi talaga 'yung 'Nanahimik.' The usual films kasi pag Christmas family, drama, comedy, horror, pero itong ‘Nanahimik’ bihira. Bihira magkaroon ang MMFF ng home invasion thriller,” Confiado added.

Confiado cited the growing interest of Filipinos in thrillers on various digital streaming platforms that might translate to good ticket sales for the movie that stars Ian Veneracion and Heaven Peralejo too.

“Malaki kasi 'yung ibinigay ng pandemic sa mga audience natin, na-educate sila. Sa Netflix, 'yung mga suspense-thriller ang lalakas, kaya naniniwala kami na one of the top 5 ang aming pelikula,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Veneracion also downplayed their chances of getting acting awards in MMFF for the movie. According to the veteran actor, it was not their motivation when they filmed the movie.

“Itong script kasi ang daming pino-pose na question about us, about society. It's not a movie that promotes violence. It’s actually pointing out certain things... tulad nun ang dami nating kilalang may sugar daddy pero sa society natin parang naging tanggap na. Pero sa totoo, 'yung mga anak ba natin gusto natin maging sugar baby? Sugar daddy?” Veneracion said.

They also joined other filmmakers in hoping for the return of the moviegoers to cinemas and revive the industry that is gravely hit by the pandemic.

“Matagal akong 'di nakapasok ng sinehan. Iba pa rin talaga kapag big screen,” Veneracion admitted.

Praico also had the same thoughts: “We just really hope na audience comes back sa sinehan kasi ibang iba 'yung experience sa loob ng sinehan.”

