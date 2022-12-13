Japanese film director and animator Hayao Miyazaki smiles during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, 06 September 2013. Franck Robichon, EPA/file

Oscar-winning Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki will release his new animation film "Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru ka," (How do you live?) in July 2023, the movie's distributor Toho Co. said Tuesday.

The film, which will be shown on July 14, takes its title from a 1937 book written by Genzaburo Yoshino, an editor and writer of children's literature, but the upcoming adventure-action and fantasy work will feature an original storyline, according to Studio Ghibli Inc.

Miyazaki's works are popular both in Japan and overseas. His fantasy movie "Spirited Away" won the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival Golden Bear award in 2002 and the American Academy Award for Animated Feature Film in 2003.

His other major works include the 1988 classic hit "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Princess Mononoke" in 1997.

Miyazaki's animated films are known for their critical views of modern civilization and a sense of awe toward nature.

The legendary Japanese animator announced in 2013 he was going to retire, citing difficulties in making films due to his age. But he eventually came out of retirement in 2017 to work on "Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru ka."

==Kyodo