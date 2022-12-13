UA Diego Mapa performance as Eggboy at Mow's. Janlor Encarnacion Indie lo-fi bedroom classic 'Eggboy 98-05' represents a time when a teenaged Diego Mapa (Eggboy himself) would do solo recordings in his bedroom. Handout

You know how when you would lie in your bedroom and dream of being a rock star and you play air guitar or drums? And when you decide to take that more seriously, you learn how to play a musical instrument and sing songs from your favorite bands after which you begin writing your own originals.



“Eggboy 98-05” represents a time when a teenaged Diego Mapa (Eggboy himself) would do solo recordings in his bedroom using a four-track recorder that was a gift from his older brother, actor Jao Mapa.



With the music of Ben Lee, Elliot Smith, Frederik Cornelius, Money Mark, and the indie pop of Papas Fritas, Eggstone, and Club 8 among others serving as an inspiration, Mapa began recording his lo-fi songs.



“Every recording, every day was an experiment,” recounted Mapa. “I found myself even going back and making songs that sounded like the Beatles, the Zombies, and the Beach Boys.”



Eventually, he had enough of these songs that he compiled on compact disc that he sold as “Eggboy 98-05”.



Diego placed the cd on the table next to compact discs by his band, Monsterbot, at Saguijo or Mayric’s. To his surprise, they sold and the album has since been acknowledged as “an indie classic.”



There’s a blissful innocence to these home recordings where Mapa performs all the instruments. As raw or lo-fi it is, it is packed with hopes and dreams wrapped around bittersweet moments and hope chests that take you back to a simpler life.



And that’s the beauty of this style of recording or music.



“This was the time when electronic dance music was taking off and these were scratchy, bedroom, lo-fi pop rock. And the kids at the turn of the new millennium kind of dug them.”



Now, a little over 17 years after the initial release, it is out on vinyl through independent label, Body Clock Records.



As of today, the record has sold out. Rediscovered by old fans and the new kids on the block.



And this begs the question — 17 years later, does “Eggboy 98-05” stand the test of time?



It sure does. More so since lo-fi is still the rage to this day with this 2022 seeing some beautiful music put out by Snail Mail, Big Thief, Car Seat Headrest, MJ Lenderman, Yei-Ming and the Rumours, and many others.



“It is a pleasant surprise,” gushed Mapa knowing that the limited 20 copy run has all sold out. “I get messages asking for copies and that has me thinking of going to a second pressing. But we’ll see.”



Should you also be looking for a copy of “Eggboy 98-05”, badger Diego Mapa. Tell him you’d like to own a copy of this lo-fi indie rock album. This is a keeper from the soul of one of our hardest working and best musicians.