MANILA — Fil-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo was hailed as TIME’s Entertainer of the Year for 2021.

According to the magazine, Rodrigo was chosen for her nostalgic choices in the lyrics of her songs, giving a big impact to her listeners.

“Rodrigo has a gift for picking the best of the past — whether a well-worn shirt, the faded feedback of a guitar, or the intensity of first love — and finding just the right way to situate it in the present,” the article read.

“Her songs have hit with audiences of all ages, in large part because she renders adolescence so viscerally: she’s resentful, seething, crushed, itching to just grow up already,” it added.

Rodrigo said it feels surreal to have this kind of accolade.

“I’ve gotten to do some crazy things this year but this one feels particularly surreal. thank u [TIME] !!! entertainer of the year !!!!!!” she said in an Instagram post.

Rodrigo tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album “SOUR,” mostly written with Daniel Nigro under record label Geffen.

The highly anticipated album caught the attention of new supporters with its "angst-filled" and "heartbreak" tracks. This is evident in her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" which were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

